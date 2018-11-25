$139.09 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (CADE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to announce sales of $139.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.54 million. Cadence Bancorp posted sales of $113.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $491.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $520.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $727.73 million, with estimates ranging from $518.36 million to $793.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.97 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In related news, Chairman Paul B. Murphy, Jr. sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $7,537,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Samuel M. Tortorici sold 100,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $2,766,847.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,103 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,233. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.20. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

