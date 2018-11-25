11,805 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

NYSE:KIM opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 – 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

