$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (AER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens cut AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

AER stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 396,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 74,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

