0x Achieves Market Capitalization of $183.63 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, 0x has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $183.63 million and $14.22 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00008909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, WazirX, BitMart and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00124668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00189665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.08320419 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027060 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,430,137 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Zebpay, BitBay, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bitbns, Mercatox, Livecoin, GOPAX, IDEX, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, DDEX, Koinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Bilaxy, Radar Relay, Crex24, AirSwap, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Upbit, Gate.io, ZB.COM, C2CX, Iquant, Independent Reserve, Coinone, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Liqui, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Ethfinex, ABCC, Vebitcoin and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

