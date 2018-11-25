$0.79 EPS Expected for MB Financial Inc (MBFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.71. MB Financial reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MB Financial.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.15). MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $241.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBFI shares. BidaskClub cut MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised MB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

In related news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $662,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill E. York sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBFI opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

