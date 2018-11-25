$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (RPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. RPM International has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $68.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

In other RPM International news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.21 per share, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Ballbach acquired 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 277.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 293,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 452,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

