$0.06 EPS Expected for AXT Inc (AXTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. AXT posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. AXT had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.00%. AXT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,118,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of AXT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 498,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,860,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 180,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,320,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. AXT has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

