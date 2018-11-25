-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Five Point’s earnings. Five Point posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Point will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Point.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 118.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Five Point in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

FPH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.51. 150,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,478. Five Point has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 24.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Five Point by 6.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Five Point during the third quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Five Point during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth about $179,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

