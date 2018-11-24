Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,639 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 156.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $406.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.31 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

