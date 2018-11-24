Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.42 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,987 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $17,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,902,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,110,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,479 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,404 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.5% in the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,979,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 797,075 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $283.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.73 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

