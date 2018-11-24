Zoom Technologies (ZOOM) & ADTRAN (ADTN) Critical Comparison

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zoom Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zoom Technologies and ADTRAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 6 2 0 2.25

ADTRAN has a consensus price target of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Given ADTRAN’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than Zoom Technologies.

Dividends

ADTRAN pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoom Technologies does not pay a dividend. ADTRAN pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoom Technologies and ADTRAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADTRAN $666.58 million 0.92 $23.84 million $0.89 14.46

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than Zoom Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Technologies and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A ADTRAN -3.94% -2.20% -1.61%

Risk & Volatility

Zoom Technologies has a beta of 102.11, suggesting that its stock price is 10,111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Technologies beats ADTRAN on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Technologies Company Profile

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The company's access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; voice over Internet protocol media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; HDSL, ADSL, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.