ZF TRW Automotive (TRW) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about ZF TRW Automotive (NYSE:TRW) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ZF TRW Automotive earned a media sentiment score of 2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TRW traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares.

TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (TRW Automotive) is a supplier of automotive systems, modules and components to global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and related aftermarkets. The Company operates in four segments: Chassis Systems, Occupant Safety Systems, Electronics and Automotive Components.

