Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lithia Motors (LAD) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, Lithia Motors’ earnings came in higher than both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the prior-year quarter figure. The company is poised to gain from the expansion of its business through acquisitions and store openings. This is aiding the company in expanding customer and revenue base. Also, adequate free cash flow enables Lithia Motors to opt for share repurchase programs and pay dividends. However, a continuous rise in SG&A expense primarily due to acquisition expenses and insurance reserves is hampering the company’s profit margin.”

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research set a $106.00 price objective on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Craig Hallum set a $103.00 price objective on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.80.

NYSE LAD opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.