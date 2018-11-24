Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

