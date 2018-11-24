Zacks Investment Research Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPMT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of GPMT opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 28.78. The company has a market cap of $808.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.15. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

