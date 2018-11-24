Zacks: Brokerages Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.77. Koppers reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.63 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

KOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price target on shares of Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Koppers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

KOP traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 75,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.93. Koppers has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $40,930.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.