Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loews Co. (L) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Loews Co. (NYSE:L) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loews’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Loews reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Loews will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Loews.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 1,286.0% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Loews by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Loews by 385.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loews (L)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.