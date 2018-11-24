Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 108,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $101,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,188,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 230,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

