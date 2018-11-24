Zacks: Analysts Expect Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will report sales of $2.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.33 million. Acceleron Pharma reported sales of $3.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year sales of $12.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $53.56 million, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $97.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $50.66. 121,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.49. Acceleron Pharma has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 214.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

