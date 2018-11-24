Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) will report $118.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. American Railcar Industries reported sales of $132.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year sales of $478.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.90 million to $489.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $566.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.90 million to $571.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. American Railcar Industries had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARII shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Railcar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of American Railcar Industries from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of ARII traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.90. 108,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. American Railcar Industries has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Railcar Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Railcar Industries by 19.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Railcar Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in American Railcar Industries in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Railcar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

