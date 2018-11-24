Wix.Com (WIX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.24.

Shares of WIX opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter worth $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,346,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,094,000 after buying an additional 213,621 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the second quarter worth $1,996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the third quarter worth $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

