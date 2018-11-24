Wispr Trading Down 65.4% This Week (WSP)

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Wispr coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Wispr has a total market cap of $89,788.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wispr has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00039945 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000803 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wispr Profile

Wispr is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 27,615,869 coins and its circulating supply is 26,312,692 coins. The official website for Wispr is wispr.tech . Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wispr

Wispr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wispr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

