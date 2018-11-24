WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $87,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,374.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $117,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,937.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

CMI stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.72 and a one year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

