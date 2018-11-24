WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $234,000 in RLI Corp. (RLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in RLI by 42.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.17. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.98.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $110,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $389,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile.

