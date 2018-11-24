Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23,047.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,696 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,888 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.6% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.57.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $207.90 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

