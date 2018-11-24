White Standard Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (WSD)

White Standard (CURRENCY:WSD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. White Standard has a total market cap of $427,283.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of White Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, White Standard has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One White Standard token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00021600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00124288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00194042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.08618289 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009249 BTC.

About White Standard

White Standard’s total supply is 439,402 tokens. The Reddit community for White Standard is /r/WhiteStandard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . White Standard’s official Twitter account is @TheWcomp . White Standard’s official website is thewhitecompanyus.com

Buying and Selling White Standard

White Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as White Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade White Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase White Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

