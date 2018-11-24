WeTrust Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. WeTrust has a market cap of $1.23 million and $97,632.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00124982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00194666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.87 or 0.08638153 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009210 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust was first traded on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, DDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

