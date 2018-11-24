WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 868.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in WESCO International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 315,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Standpoint Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/wesco-international-inc-wcc-shares-sold-by-hartford-investment-management-co.html.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.