Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 28.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

SMTC opened at $44.69 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $64,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,201,685.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon A. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,558.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,386 shares of company stock worth $2,398,867 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/wesbanco-bank-inc-cuts-stake-in-semtech-co-smtc.html.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.