Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.09% of Victory Capital worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $187,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $814.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.36 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 14.42%. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCTR. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/wesbanco-bank-inc-boosts-holdings-in-victory-capital-holdings-inc-vctr.html.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.