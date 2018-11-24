Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

