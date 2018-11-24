Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $38,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,787,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,382 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,674,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,107.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,635 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,281,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,904,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 867,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $33.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $38.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

