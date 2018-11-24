Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 28,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.46% of Badger Meter worth $37,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 20.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 13.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

BMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,121,724.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,935.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 19,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $958,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,602.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

