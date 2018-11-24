Wellesley Bancorp Inc (WEBK) CEO Thomas J. Fontaine Sells 1,975 Shares

Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) CEO Thomas J. Fontaine sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $60,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at $482,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WEBK remained flat at $$30.62 on Friday. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Wellesley Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.83 million for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

