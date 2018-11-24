WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Shares Sold by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 180,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $10,509,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

