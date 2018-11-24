WBI Investments Inc. Sells 533,786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533,786 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 633,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Tigress Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.36 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

