Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $555,610.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $848,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,228,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,369,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

