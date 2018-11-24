vTorrent Trading 78% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. vTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, vTorrent has traded 78% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016513 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000643 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,504.90 or 6.96660216 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00092179 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004670 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

vTorrent is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto

vTorrent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

