Voise Market Capitalization Reaches $274,117.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Voise has a market capitalization of $274,117.00 and $516.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00125144 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00195225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.92 or 0.08635694 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Voise’s official website is www.voise.com . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, IDEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

