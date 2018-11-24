Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 14th

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.95. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/virtu-financial-inc-virt-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-24-on-december-14th.html.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.