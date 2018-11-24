Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Chemours Co (CC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,084,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,927,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,061,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,767 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Chemours by 53.5% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,981,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,033 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chemours by 588.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,607,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chemours by 78.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after purchasing an additional 478,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 46.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Chemours stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.74. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

