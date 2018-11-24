Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Dameris bought 15,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $988,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George H. Wilson bought 3,700 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.76 per share, for a total transaction of $247,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,950 shares of company stock worth $3,645,425. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ASGN from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.00. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

