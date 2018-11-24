Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1,272.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Symantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,628,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,978,000 after buying an additional 145,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Symantec by 154.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after buying an additional 5,508,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Symantec by 42.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,701,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,160,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Symantec by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,536,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,688,000 after buying an additional 1,578,770 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Symantec by 7.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,385,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,196,000 after buying an additional 298,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of Symantec stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Symantec Co. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

