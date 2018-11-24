Viacom (VIAB) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Viacom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Viacom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viacom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIAB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Viacom has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 100.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 36,808.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viacom in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Viacom in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Viacom in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.