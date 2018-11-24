Versum Materials (VSM) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) has been given a $42.00 target price by Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE VSM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. 235,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.33. Versum Materials has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 185.48% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $84,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Versum Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 2,469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

