Veritex (VBTX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $39.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

