VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 34% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $22,837.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00001656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007592 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023194 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00242436 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00001054 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,372,566 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit, Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

