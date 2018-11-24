Vectren Corp (VVC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vectren by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,002,000 after buying an additional 112,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vectren by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vectren by 7,508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 453,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 447,380 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Vectren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vectren by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVC opened at $71.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. Vectren has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectren will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

