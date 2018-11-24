Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $88,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-reduces-position-in-bank-of-n-t-butterfield-son-ltd-ntb.html.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.