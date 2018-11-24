Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $72.05 Million Position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378,025 shares during the period. Integrated Device Technology makes up about 0.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.19% of Integrated Device Technology worth $72,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDTI. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integrated Device Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $852,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,473.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,017.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,300 shares of company stock worth $2,545,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDTI opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.07 million. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

